NDC members dying of neglect, depression under Mahama’s leadership — Stephen Atubiga

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) member Stephen Atubiga has blamed recent deaths of party members on "neglect" and "depression" under President John Dramani Mahama-led NDC leadership.

In a Facebook post, Mr Atubiga said the "high rates of deaths" among NDC members is due to "opposition depression" and "bad decisions depression from leadership."

"All these disappointments are leading members to health problems, complications leading to the death of members," he wrote.

Mr Atubiga predicted that over 1% of NDC members "will die or be in bad shape before election 2024" if party leaders do not change course.

He called on NDC flagbearer John Mahama and the party leadership to take "good decisions" and "pull members along" to prevent further loss of life.

"A lot of stakeholders and founders are sick, depressed or in pain due to bad decisions," Mr Atubiga added.

His remarks come after the recent passing of former NDC Western Regional Women's Organizer, Araba Tagoe.