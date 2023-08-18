I’ve done so much for Ghana as Vice President, It's the reason I'm offering myself to become president – Bawumia

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he’s contributed so much to Ghana’s development through the Akufo-Addo government.

Addressing stakeholders of the governing New Patriotic Party in Donkorkrom, Afram Plains North constituency last Saturday, Dr. Bawumia said: “I am always driven by public service, not the desire for personal gains”.

“It is the reason I am offering myself, first to be elected flagbearer of our party, and then I can offer myself to the people of Ghana so that I can continue to contribute towards the transformation of our country,” Dr Bawumia noted.

As vice president, Dr Bawumia said he has done so much for Ghana.

“I have not been president, but as vice president, I have worked so hard and contributed significantly to the development of our country through landmark policies I have initiated and spearheaded,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Some of those policies include One Constituency- One Ambulance, Agenda 111 hospital, Digital Addressing System; digitisation of the ports, Passport offices, DVLA, as well as setting up of the ghana.gov payment platform, implementation of the money interoperability system and the e-Pharmacy platform.

Dr. Bawumia is running against nine other aspirants in the NPP flagbearer race.

The party will hold a super delegates conference on 26 August 2023 to whittle down the number of aspirants to five ahead of the main primaries on 4 November 2023.

-Citi Newsroom