ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’ve done so much for Ghana as Vice President, It's the reason I'm offering myself to become president – Bawumia

Headlines Ive done so much for Ghana as Vice President, It's the reason I'm offering myself to become president – Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he’s contributed so much to Ghana’s development through the Akufo-Addo government.

Addressing stakeholders of the governing New Patriotic Party in Donkorkrom, Afram Plains North constituency last Saturday, Dr. Bawumia said: “I am always driven by public service, not the desire for personal gains”.

“It is the reason I am offering myself, first to be elected flagbearer of our party, and then I can offer myself to the people of Ghana so that I can continue to contribute towards the transformation of our country,” Dr Bawumia noted.

As vice president, Dr Bawumia said he has done so much for Ghana.

“I have not been president, but as vice president, I have worked so hard and contributed significantly to the development of our country through landmark policies I have initiated and spearheaded,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Some of those policies include One Constituency- One Ambulance, Agenda 111 hospital, Digital Addressing System; digitisation of the ports, Passport offices, DVLA, as well as setting up of the ghana.gov payment platform, implementation of the money interoperability system and the e-Pharmacy platform.

Dr. Bawumia is running against nine other aspirants in the NPP flagbearer race.

The party will hold a super delegates conference on 26 August 2023 to whittle down the number of aspirants to five ahead of the main primaries on 4 November 2023.

-Citi Newsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
BoG must explain how cost of head office project changed from $81m to $250m — Mahama Ayariga
18.08.2023 | Headlines
ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Niger – James Agalga
18.08.2023 | Headlines
NDC members dying of neglect, depression under Mahama’s leadership — Stephen Atubiga
19.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bad governance, state capture, massive unemployment, neocolonial entanglement are causes of coups; tackle root cause first — Ablakwa to ECOWAS Bad governance, state capture, massive unemployment, neocolonial entanglement ar...

2 hours ago

BoG must explain how cost of head office project changed from 81m to 250m — Mahama Ayariga BoG must explain how cost of head office project changed from $81m to $250m — Ma...

2 hours ago

Ive done so much for Ghana as Vice President, It's the reason I'm offering myself to become president – Bawumia I’ve done so much for Ghana as Vice President, It's the reason I'm offering myse...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos hint at renaming UG after uncle 'loose talk' – Nii Moi Thompson Akufo-Addo’s hint at renaming UG after uncle 'loose talk' – Nii Moi Thompson

2 hours ago

Passport: Use the official passport application portal — Foreign Ministry urge applicants Passport: Use the official passport application portal — Foreign Ministry urge a...

3 hours ago

ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Niger – James Agalga ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Nig...

3 hours ago

My ambition for president is not due to desire for personal gains – Bawumia My ambition for president is not due to desire for personal gains – Bawumia

3 hours ago

Martin Griffiths Ensure your sanctions do not deny the people of Niger necessary humanitarian ass...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian soldiers wont go to war in Niger for ECOWAS; they're too handsome to fight — Al Wahab Farouk Ghanaian soldiers won’t go to war in Niger for ECOWAS; they're too handsome to f...

3 hours ago

NER: 60year old woman beaten to death over accusation of witchcraft NE/R: 60year old woman beaten to death over accusation of witchcraft

Just in....
body-container-line