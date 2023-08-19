ModernGhana logo
We’ll take legal action against TV3 — Education Ministry

Headlines Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for Ministry of Education
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for Ministry of Education

Ministry of Education has threatened Accra-based broadcaster TV3 with legal action over a news report it described as "false" and "regrettable."

In a statement on Thursday, August 17, the Ministry referred to a TV3 story that claimed the Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum challenged headteachers to name schools lacking textbooks.

The Ministry noted that the Minister never made any such statements to TV3 and other media outlets of the TV station.

It is demanding the station apologize and retract or face legal action.

Spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng said TV3's report "lacks factual basis." He added that TV3 deliberately spread misinformation to cause public disaffection against the Minister.

"In the coming days, the Ministry will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that TV3 retracts this regrettable publication and issues a formal apology to the Minister for Education," the statement read in part.

818202371400-8cs1vjhuup-f7a20de2-47c6-4e90-bad4-d0bc67513117.jpeg

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

