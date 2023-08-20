TV3 cultivating negative sentiment — Education Minister denies claiming all schools have textbooks

Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum has denied Accra-based TV3’s report that he has dared headteachers who claim their schools lack textbooks to come out and say it.

According to the said report, the Minister claims all schools have been given enough textbooks.

However, in a statement on Thursday, August 17, the Ministry of Education said the Minister did not make any such statements to TV3 or any other media outlet.

"We strongly condemn the deliberate spread of false information and the misuse of media to cultivate negative sentiments against the Minister without recourse to their own professional tenets," the statement read in part.

The Ministry’s statement continued, "The Minister has not granted any interview or made any statement to TV3 or any other media outlet regarding this specific matter."

The Ministry urged the public to "dismiss the report published by TV3 as it is untrue and lacks a factual basis."

Spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng added that the Ministry will be taking legal action against TV3.

"In the coming days, the Ministry will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that TV3 retracts this regrettable publication and issues a formal apology to the Minister for Education," Mr Kwarteng said.