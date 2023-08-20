ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

TV3 cultivating negative sentiment — Education Minister denies claiming all schools have textbooks

Education Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum

Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum has denied Accra-based TV3’s report that he has dared headteachers who claim their schools lack textbooks to come out and say it.

According to the said report, the Minister claims all schools have been given enough textbooks.

However, in a statement on Thursday, August 17, the Ministry of Education said the Minister did not make any such statements to TV3 or any other media outlet.

"We strongly condemn the deliberate spread of false information and the misuse of media to cultivate negative sentiments against the Minister without recourse to their own professional tenets," the statement read in part.

The Ministry’s statement continued, "The Minister has not granted any interview or made any statement to TV3 or any other media outlet regarding this specific matter."

The Ministry urged the public to "dismiss the report published by TV3 as it is untrue and lacks a factual basis."

Spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng added that the Ministry will be taking legal action against TV3.

"In the coming days, the Ministry will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that TV3 retracts this regrettable publication and issues a formal apology to the Minister for Education," Mr Kwarteng said.

818202370024-j5fqi7t2gb-8220bcb4-e2cc-4064-8f20-adfd08ce3a5d.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
Police allegedly slap Jasikan College of Education SRC President as students protest poor quality of meals served them
18.08.2023 | Education
UPSA Campus: Injunction slapped on handing over ceremony to purported UTAG President Elect
18.08.2023 | Education
Over 69% of Ghana teaching staff clinch promotion in GES latest test results
17.08.2023 | Education
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ladies should pay bills, men should cook — Life Coach urges dropping rigid gender roles Ladies should pay bills, men should cook — Life Coach urges dropping rigid gende...

1 hour ago

When the door shuts, its for good – NAM 1 subtly responds to Menzgold customers amid GHS650 verification fee ‘When the door shuts, it’s for good’ – NAM 1 subtly responds to Menzgold custome...

1 hour ago

June National Service personnel allowance paid — NASPA June National Service personnel allowance paid — NASPA

1 hour ago

Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso, Ghanaian military analyst ECOWAS "spoiling things" in Niger with planned military ambush — Analyst

1 hour ago

Soldier shoots himself near Michel Camp Soldier shoots himself near Michel Camp

1 hour ago

52 of Ghanaians dont want Ghana soldiers to join raid in Niger – Global InfoAnalytics 52% of Ghanaians don’t want Ghana soldiers to join raid in Niger – Global InfoAn...

1 hour ago

I built my house from betting – Avid bettor LilMoGh I built my house from betting – Avid bettor LilMoGh

1 hour ago

10 betting tax a lazy approach to revenue generation – Osman Ayariga 10% betting tax a lazy approach to revenue generation – Osman Ayariga

1 hour ago

Ecowas West African delegation meets ousted president in coup-hit Niger

1 hour ago

Leader of Niger's junta says it will restore civilian rule within 3 years, but gives no details Leader of Niger's junta says it will restore civilian rule within 3 years, but g...

Just in....
body-container-line