My ambition for president is not due to desire for personal gains – Bawumia

18.08.2023

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed that he wants to become president of Ghana because of his desire to continue his work in public service.

According to him, he has no desire for personal gains but wants to serve the Ghanaian people to make the nation great.

"I am always driven by public service, not the desire for personal gains. It is the reason I am offering myself, first to be elected flagbearer of our party, and then I can offer myself to the people of Ghana so that I can continue to contribute towards the transformation of our country," Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President was addressing stakeholders of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Donkorkrom in Afram Plains.

Dr. Bawumia continued, "I have not been president, but as vice president, I have worked so hard and contributed significantly to the development of our country through landmark policies I have initiated and spearheaded.”

The Vice President is currently campaigning to become the next flagbearer of the ruling NPP.

He is one of 10 aspirants determined to win the party’s flagbearer contest this year.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia although regarded as the favourite in the race, is facing strong competition from former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.