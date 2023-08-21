We urge PAC to be proactive with Auditor-General’s report; we're tired of the lip service — GII

21.08.2023 LISTEN

The Public Account Committee (PAC) of parliament has been urged by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) to take more action towards the huge financial infractions committed by public institutions in the Auditor-General report.

According to GII Fundraising Manager Michael Boadi, the inability to enforce the recommendations is fueling the rising incidents of corruption cases in public institutions.

Speaking on the Ghana News Agency Dialogue, he said “It’s more about finding solutions than asking questions about what has happened, the role of PAC is not to do post-audit rationalization but rather to look at compliance with the recommendations.”

He continued by asserting that even though the work of PAC strengthened transparency in the report, more must be done to make it effective.

Mr. Boadi suggested that the standard operation procedure of PAC be relooked at to make its sittings more effective instead of duplicating the work of PAC.

He disclosed that a study of the reports over the years showed that the same infractions occurred in varying degrees, an indication that the recommendations made in the reports were not followed, therefore the need for PAC to ensure that those were carried out to the latter.

Michael Boadi stated that PAC could recommend to the Attorney General to prosecute people implicated in the Auditor-General’s report to serve as a deterrent and strengthen the fight against corruption.