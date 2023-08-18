Ghanaian soldiers won’t go to war in Niger for ECOWAS; they're too handsome to fight — Al Wahab Farouk

18.08.2023 LISTEN

International Diplomatic Consultant, Al Wahab Farouk has called the bluff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the plan to storm Niger to restore constitutional order.

Last week, ECOWAS put its standby force on alert for a military intervention to seize power from the military junta and restore deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

In order, for such an operation to happen, it is expected that Ghana and all other member states of ECOWAS will deploy troop and other resources.

Speaking to Onua TV in an interview on ECOWAS’ plans to go to war with the Niger military junta, Al Wahab Farouk says he does not see Ghanaian soldiers being part of the troops to go to Niger.

According to him, Ghanaian soldiers are too handsome, have many girlfriends, and like enjoyment to the extent that they will not be willing to go to war.

“There is no Ghana army. The Ghana army that we have the soldiers are more handsome than all the soldiers of the West African countries. If you want military personnel for war is it these fine beautiful Ghanaian soldiers?

“They have so many girlfriends. Do you think they will go and fight this war? Tell me which Ghanaian soldier can go to the Sahel and fight in the desert to fight the war. They dare not try. They are too handsome to fight,” Al Wahab Farouk argued.

The International Diplomatic Consultant shares the view that ECOWAS cannot embark on a military intervention in Niger because it does not have the army nor the financial resources to do so.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatal Musah has stressed that the block is determined to send troops to Niger to restore Constitutional order.

He said this during day one of the meeting of ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff in Accra on Wednesday.

“If push comes to shove we are going into Niger with our own contingent-owned equipment. We are doing this with our own resources and to make sure that we restore constitutional order. If other democracy-loving partners want to support us they are welcome but we are not going begging cap in hand before we do what is right for the region.

“So this is the determination that I want to put across here as we meet today to fine-tune and then also to plan about the timing, about all that,” Abdel-Fatal Musah said.