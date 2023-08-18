ModernGhana logo
NE/R: 60year old woman beaten to death over accusation of witchcraft

2 HOURS AGO

There has been a murder incident at Bunbuna in the Yunyoo/Nasuani district of the North East Region.

A 60-year-old woman identified as Konjit Duut has been beaten to death over accusations of witchcraft.

The family of the deceased is outraged and demanding justice for the killing of the woman.

The family indicated that the late Konjit Duut was summoned by some of the community members after she was accused of witchcraft.

The accuser alleged that the woman appeared in his dream and attempted to harm him.

It is understood that the woman was on her way to visit her family in the next village to report the allegation levelled against her when she was attacked by some of the community members.

She was beaten to death.
Jacob Kauk, a brother of the deceased says until the police arrest and prosecute the perpetrators who attacked and killed his sister, the family will not bury her.

Meanwhile, opinion leaders and the chief of the community have condemned the murder incident indicating that it is unacceptable.

The people in the community have vowed to assist the Police in their investigation to ensure the culprits face justice.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

