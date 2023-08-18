ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GHS to roll out Networks of Practice to improve healthcare delivery

By Patience Anaadem, ISD || contributor
Health GHS to roll out Networks of Practice to improve healthcare delivery
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will soon roll out networks of practice approaches to improve healthcare delivery through the Primary Health Care (PHC) system at the sub-district and community levels.

The model of care is designed to deliberately build networks of health facilities at the sub-district level to support them to work optimally to strengthen PHC.

The Director for Policy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of GHS, Dr Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko, disclosed this during a press briefing in Accra on Thursday.

She indicated that the goal of the model was to increase access to quality health care and population-based services for all by 2030.

“It will also improve sub-district referral systems and enable the effective management and maximization of existing resources at the sub-district level,” she added.

According to Dr Biritwum-Nyarko, planning regular activities of networks of practice, include learning together, home visits, outreach services, referral and patient tracking, monitoring, supportive supervision, information and resource sharing, NHIS claim reports, community mobilization, sensitization, education and supporting each other.

She said the model's benefits, include bringing quality health care closer to Ghanaians, reducing the burden on individuals, families and communities seeking health care, providing a 24-hour service, improved staffing, faster and better service and lowering client costs.

More from Health
ModernGhana Links
NMCP strategizes to eliminate malaria in Ghana
18.08.2023 | Health
4000 nurses, midwives abandon Ghana for better life abroad in six months
18.08.2023 | Health
Fish in daily diet can reduce diseases, disorders — Nutritionist 
18.08.2023 | Health
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Passport: Use the official passport application portal — Foreign Ministry urge applicants Passport: Use the official passport application portal — Foreign Ministry urge a...

2 hours ago

ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Niger – James Agalga ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Nig...

2 hours ago

My ambition for president is not due to desire for personal gains – Bawumia My ambition for president is not due to desire for personal gains – Bawumia

2 hours ago

Martin Griffiths Ensure your sanctions do not deny the people of Niger necessary humanitarian ass...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian soldiers wont go to war in Niger for ECOWAS; they're too handsome to fight — Al Wahab Farouk Ghanaian soldiers won’t go to war in Niger for ECOWAS; they're too handsome to f...

2 hours ago

NER: 60year old woman beaten to death over accusation of witchcraft NE/R: 60year old woman beaten to death over accusation of witchcraft

10 hours ago

Do not let your personal interests and ties with the French influence you to make a decision that will harm Ghana – Akufo-Addo told Do not let your personal interests and ties with the French influence you to mak...

10 hours ago

Police allegedly slap Jasikan College of Education SRC President as students protest poor quality of meals served them Police allegedly slap Jasikan College of Education SRC President as students pro...

11 hours ago

Professor Solomon Nunoo UTAG National President And Dr Ibn Kailan Abdul-Hamid UTAG-UPSA General Secretary UPSA Campus: Injunction slapped on handing over ceremony to purported UTAG Presi...

13 hours ago

GAR: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites GA/R: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites

Just in....
body-container-line