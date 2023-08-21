NPP super delegate congress: ‘Winning isn’t an assurance of flagbearership’— Kwesi Pratt to aspirants

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has admonished aspirants in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that emerging as the top contender in the upcoming Special Delegates Conference is not an automatic victory in the main flagbearer election scheduled for November.

The NPP is gearing up for the crucial Special Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023 which aims to cut down the number of candidates vying for the party's coveted flagbearer position from a current roster of ten to five.

This process will ultimately pave the way for the party to elect its flagbearer who will lead the charge into the forthcoming 2024 elections on November 4.

The list of ten prominent contenders comprises high-profile figures including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, outspoken Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, among others.

However, during an interview on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show, Kwesi Pratt shared his perspective, asserting that winning the Super Delegates Congress should not be misconstrued as a guaranteed win in the main delegates congress.

"Emerging as the winner in the Super Delegates Congress isn't a direct indication that you will emerge victorious in the actual delegates congress, which will see the participation of more than 200,000 people," Kwesi Pratt remarked.

He further elaborated that “the over 900 delegates going into the Special Delegates Congress are very special delegates whose motivation may not be like the grass roots.”