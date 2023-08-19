PAC petitioned to investigate ¢52.5bn withdrawn, transferred from GCB Bank to an unknown account in 2020

19.08.2023 LISTEN

The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been petitioned to investigate an unknown withdrawal of ¢52.5bn to an unknown account in 2020 by former President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation Ghana and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, Mike Kofi Afflu.

According to Mr. Afflu, parliament ought to call the Auditor General to provide answers to the unknown transaction.

In a statement issued to PAC, “if this GH¢52.5 billion (from GRA Account) had been transferred to the Bank of Ghana as mandated by law, Ghana would not have gone to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the bailout of $3 billion.”

“We want to know who withdrew that amount of money from the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) Plc and for what. I am confident that your Committee will do a thorough job on this petition please,” Mike Kofi Afflu stated.

Meanwhile, a report on Graphic Online indicates that the chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi, confirmed that PAC has received the petition.

Below is Mike Kofi Afflu’s petition in detail