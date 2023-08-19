ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.08.2023 Social News

Bad governance, state capture, massive unemployment, neocolonial entanglement are causes of coups; tackle root cause first — Ablakwa to ECOWAS

Bad governance, state capture, massive unemployment, neocolonial entanglement are causes of coups; tackle root cause first — Ablakwa to ECOWAS
19.08.2023 LISTEN

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, has called on the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to use diplomatic means to address the coup in Niger.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, there are several root causes of this issue, all of which require careful examination.

He noted that bad governance, state capture, massive unemployment and neocolonial entanglement are the major causes of coups in the sub-region.

He said inflicting violence is not the wisest way in an interview with Eyewitness News Citi FM.

“I will renew the call that we have always made that war, violence, and military intervention is not going to help us in this situation.

“The position of the NDC caucus in Parliament has not changed…we don’t endorse coups, we want democracy to be entrenched. We must be looking at what is causing these coups, there are issues that ought to be addressed – bad governance, state capture, massive unemployment, and neocolonial entanglement. These matters have to be confronted head-on. If they are not confronted, it thus appears we shall return to the era of coups,” Okudzeto Ablakwa stated.

He continued by asserting that ECOWAS is delivering conflicting signals about its next step.

“Listening to the ECOWAS chief of defence staff, you are right that the communication is somewhat confusing. Sometimes you get the impression they are ready, they are going all out, they’re descending into Niger. Other times, like after today’s meeting, they’re putting together their logistics.

“It is our view that the heads of state should have deepened the diplomacy dialogue, but they seem to have rushed. Everybody is saying that don’t use military intervention, it’s not a simple matter. The real solution lies in diplomacy and constructive dialogue. We will urge ECOWAS to stop all these confusing signals. We insist that instead of sending our soldiers to a slaughterhouse, where there will be a massacre as all the pundits have predicted, let us go for what our constitution enjoins us by perceiving a peaceful resolution,” he stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Standard Chartered continues to empower the youth through staff volunteering activities
19.08.2023 | Social News
Nzemas to stage demo over disappearance of Osagyefo power barge
18.08.2023 | Social News
Ga Traditional Council ban funerals in Accra from October 15
18.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bad governance, state capture, massive unemployment, neocolonial entanglement are causes of coups; tackle root cause first — Ablakwa to ECOWAS Bad governance, state capture, massive unemployment, neocolonial entanglement ar...

2 hours ago

BoG must explain how cost of head office project changed from 81m to 250m — Mahama Ayariga BoG must explain how cost of head office project changed from $81m to $250m — Ma...

2 hours ago

Ive done so much for Ghana as Vice President, It's the reason I'm offering myself to become president – Bawumia I’ve done so much for Ghana as Vice President, It's the reason I'm offering myse...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos hint at renaming UG after uncle 'loose talk' – Nii Moi Thompson Akufo-Addo’s hint at renaming UG after uncle 'loose talk' – Nii Moi Thompson

2 hours ago

Passport: Use the official passport application portal — Foreign Ministry urge applicants Passport: Use the official passport application portal — Foreign Ministry urge a...

3 hours ago

ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Niger – James Agalga ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Nig...

3 hours ago

My ambition for president is not due to desire for personal gains – Bawumia My ambition for president is not due to desire for personal gains – Bawumia

3 hours ago

Martin Griffiths Ensure your sanctions do not deny the people of Niger necessary humanitarian ass...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian soldiers wont go to war in Niger for ECOWAS; they're too handsome to fight — Al Wahab Farouk Ghanaian soldiers won’t go to war in Niger for ECOWAS; they're too handsome to f...

3 hours ago

NER: 60year old woman beaten to death over accusation of witchcraft NE/R: 60year old woman beaten to death over accusation of witchcraft

Just in....
body-container-line