"Our members are suffering" - Abossey Okai spare parts dealers appeal to Finance Minister to pay their locked-up capital

Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has appealed to President Nana Akufo Addo to direct the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, to immediately engage the leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association for the collection of members' data for payment of their investments that were locked up during the banking sector clean-up exercise.

The banking sector clean up which took place in 2017, leading to the revocation of the operating licenses of some savings and loans institutions, affected some of the members of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association.

Addressing a press conference today, 17th August 2023, Mr. Takyi Addo, Head of Communication, Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, indicated that about five hundred (500) of its members, with a total sum of five Million Ghana cedis (GH¢5,000,000.00), have had their money locked up.

He stressed that the businesses of the members of the association continue to sink as a result of their locked-up capital.

"We have heard in the media and seen evidential documents from the Finance Ministry alluding to the usage of part of the twenty-five billion (GH¢25,000,000,000.00) parliamentary approved bail-out to pay all victims of the Financial Clean-up Exercise".

"Our members can no longer sit idle while their business continue to suffer and their locked-up monies continue to depreciate daily".

Mr. Takyi Addo, therefore, called on the president to instruct the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to immediately release full payment of members' locked-up monies with its accrued interest latest by Thursday 7th September 2023.

He emphasized that the refusal to meet this deadline will cause the leadership and membership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association to advise themselves on the next steps.