19.08.2023

New BoG $250m head office a misplaced priority — Dormaahene to Akufo-Addo

19.08.2023

The Bank of Ghana's (BOG) $250m new headquarters building has been described as a misplaced priority by the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.

According to the Dormaahene, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ought to put a stop to it.

Speaking at his palace in Dormaa in the Bono Region, he said the current economic situation does not condone such huge expenditures that will further worsen the situation.

“We heard that the BoG is building a new headquarters at a cost of 250 million dollars. That is about a quarter of the money we are seeking from the IMF. We want the President to intervene. He should meet with them and rescind that decision and communicate same to us,” Dormaahene stated.

Meanwhile, the Minority caucus in Parliament has given the BoG seven days to provide information on the cost of its new headquarters under construction in Accra, pursuant to Section 18 of the Right to Information Act (RTI) (Act 989).

The letter was signed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bawku Central Constituency, Mahama Ayariga, on behalf of the Chief Whip of the Minority caucus, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

“My name is Mahama Ayariga Esq and I am the representative of Bawku Central constituency in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC. Kindly provide information within 7 working days from the date of this letter.”

The Minority is requesting information on the processes involved in the procurement of the land for the construction of the new headquarters building, as well as the names of consultants and project managers.

