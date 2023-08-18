UPSA Campus: Injunction slapped on handing over ceremony to purported UTAG President Elect

On Wednesday 9th August 2023, the University of Professional Studies, Accra chapter of the Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), held elections to select a new crop of leaders for the next two years.

All three positions (Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary) were chosen based on the 50% plus 1 rule as agreed and announced by the UTAG-UPSA Electoral Commissioner.

A controversy erupted when the two candidates for the President had a vote apart and also 1 vote unaccounted for. Dr. Fred Awaah has 148 votes and Dr. Mohammed Sadat 149 with 1 missing ballot. An earlier story indicates that Dr. Sadat’s team refused a recount to establish the whereabouts of the missing vote.

(Please read full story here https://www.modernghana.com/news/1251596/utag-upsa-elects-two-presidents.html).

Subsequently, many news avenues including the University’s website went ahead to publish Dr. Mohammed Sadat as President elect without recourse to resolving the issue of the missing ballot and the use of the 50+ 1 rule. Other newspapers including The New Crusading Guide, The Inquisitor went ahead to publish a story which suggests that, the National Executive Council of UTAG (NEC) with headquarters in UMAT-Tarkwa had declared Dr. Sadat as winner when in fact that is not the case per the information on the ground.

Following this, an injunction has formally been served the UTAG-UPSA, NEC-UTAG and Dr. Sadat, preventing any party from taking part in handing over to Dr. Sadat awaiting further court proceedings.