Olusegun Obasanjo criticises ECOWAS military intervention in Niger

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed his disagreement with the decision by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to deploy a standby force to Niger following the recent coup.

Speaking to the Youth Bridge Foundation’s Communications and Advocacy Manager, Thomas Adotei Pappoe, during the 15th African Youth and Governance Convergence in Mankessim, Ghana, President Obasanjo stated that ECOWAS should have pursued a more diplomatic approach.

President Obasanjo emphasised that ECOWAS should have refrained from appearing belligerent and instead issued a statement aimed at ameliorating the situation when the coup occurred.

He drew parallels to a similar situation in Ghana's history, where he advised against Nigerian troops intervening to restore constitutionality during a coup.

The former Nigerian head of state attributed the surge in coups within the ECOWAS sub-region to deep-rooted causes that have not been adequately addressed.

He challenged African leaders to reflect on the underlying factors that contribute to political instability, citing instances in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

President Obasanjo expressed concern over the lack of meaningful progress in African economies despite years of independence.

He underscored the importance of leaders understanding that independence entails making substantial sacrifices to improve economic conditions.

Regarding public support for coups, President Obasanjo noted that citizens become frustrated and desperate when leaders disregard their needs, potentially leading to drastic measures.

He highlighted the threat posed by private military groups like Russia's Wagner and called for their prevention from operating in Africa.

Commending the Youth Bridge Foundation for its efforts in leadership development, President Obasanjo encouraged African youth attending the African Youth and Governance Convergence to adopt an organised approach to amplify their voices in governance.

In response to President Obasanjo's criticism, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, defended the regional body's stance on military intervention in Niger.

Addressing the Extraordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff in Accra, Ambassador Musah emphasised the seriousness of the situation in Niger and reaffirmed ECOWAS's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

If diplomatic efforts fail, the standby force is prepared to take decisive action, he stated.

ECOWAS leaders are convening to discuss and approve a strategic intervention plan for Niger, pending the outcome of ongoing diplomatic discussions.

-classfmonline.com

