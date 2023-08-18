21st century secures court order to demolish buildings of encroachers

Management of 21st Century Estate Company Limited has threatened to demolish buildings of encroachers on its lands at sector 3, Millennium City Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of 21st Century company limited Mr. Kofi Asmah mentioned during an engagement with a section of the media on Thursday 17, after the company served encroachers with a court notice.

According to him, some lands with well demarcated layouts were issued to New World Investment to construct affordable housing for teachers but activities of the encroachers were threatening the progress of work.

As a result a court order accompanied by the Ghana Police Service and clerks from the Ofaakor Circuit Court served notice to the encroachers.

This was after series of battle at the court over legitimacy over the lands.

Mr. Asmah, lamented that well built cities such as East Legon, Trassaco among others were built with intent, reason most people crave to live in these areas and that citizens should avoid indiscriminate building of houses.

He said cities with proper layouts allow for clean and sustainable development.

He added that the move was to avoid turning the area into a slum. He added that he will ensure the exercise is carried out to elevate the area to meet high standards.

He urged encroachers to approach management to address all issues before the exercise commences.