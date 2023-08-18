ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

21st century secures court order to demolish buildings of encroachers

Social News 21st century secures court order to demolish buildings of encroachers
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Management of 21st Century Estate Company Limited has threatened to demolish buildings of encroachers on its lands at sector 3, Millennium City Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of 21st Century company limited Mr. Kofi Asmah mentioned during an engagement with a section of the media on Thursday 17, after the company served encroachers with a court notice.

According to him, some lands with well demarcated layouts were issued to New World Investment to construct affordable housing for teachers but activities of the encroachers were threatening the progress of work.

As a result a court order accompanied by the Ghana Police Service and clerks from the Ofaakor Circuit Court served notice to the encroachers.

This was after series of battle at the court over legitimacy over the lands.

Mr. Asmah, lamented that well built cities such as East Legon, Trassaco among others were built with intent, reason most people crave to live in these areas and that citizens should avoid indiscriminate building of houses.

He said cities with proper layouts allow for clean and sustainable development.

He added that the move was to avoid turning the area into a slum. He added that he will ensure the exercise is carried out to elevate the area to meet high standards.

He urged encroachers to approach management to address all issues before the exercise commences.

818202394042-j5fqi7t2g0-img-20230817-wa0003

818202394439-1h830n4aau-screenshot20230818-0742581

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: SimonAgbovi

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Hotlines released to curb corruption, mistreatment at passport office
18.08.2023 | Social News
ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today
18.08.2023 | Social News
Developing my community my focus – Torgbui Treve  
18.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Sports betting now a necessary evil for the youth due to joblessness, excruciating hardships - Sammy Gyamfi Sports betting now a necessary evil for the youth due to joblessness, excruciati...

12 minutes ago

Govt must scrap cruel 10 betting tax - NDC Gov’t must scrap cruel 10% betting tax - NDC

2 hours ago

IMANI Africa: 10 most alarming problems with Agyapa Royalties deal IMANI Africa: 10 most alarming problems with Agyapa Royalties deal

2 hours ago

Father of two jailed, fined GHS300 for child neglect Father of two jailed, fined GHS300 for child neglect

2 hours ago

Driver arrested for defiling ex-lovers 15-year-old daughter Driver arrested for defiling ex-lover’s 15-year-old daughter

2 hours ago

GAR: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites GA/R: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites

2 hours ago

We will demand increment in 2024 salaries instead of COLA – Organised Labour We will demand increment in 2024 salaries instead of COLA – Organised Labour

3 hours ago

ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today

3 hours ago

4000 nurses, midwives abandon Ghana for better life abroad in six months 4000 nurses, midwives abandon Ghana for better life abroad in six months

3 hours ago

ECOWAS going to Niger with its own resources — Commissioner for Political Affairs ECOWAS going to Niger with its own resources — Commissioner for Political Affair...

Just in....
body-container-line