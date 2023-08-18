Hotlines released to curb corruption, mistreatment at passport office

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has released hotlines for applicants who endure mistreatment and extortion at the various passport offices across the country.

The Ministry is urging applicants who go through some form of extortion or mistreatment at the hands of staff to either call any of the hotlines or send emails.

They are: Email: [email protected] 024-091-3284 024-079-3072 020-455-2056 020-455-2750 026-804-9031 026-979-4871 The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, last week during an unannounced visit to the passport office, bemoaned the corruption that has engulfed activities of staff and ‘goro boys and girls’.

In a statement dated August 17, the Ministry raised concerns about these incidents, explaining that the hotlines will curb the menace.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has observed with grave concerns some complaints by applicants about extortions and mistreatment meted out to them at some Passport Application Centers (PACs). In an effort to deal with the menace, the Ministry is urging applicants who suffer any mistreatment or corruption to report such incidents”.

The Ministry further entreated applicants not to engage staff who are not identified with name tags.

The Ministry reiterated that all officers who have spent more than a year will be changed.

Read below the full statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration:

—citinewsroom