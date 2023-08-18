ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hotlines released to curb corruption, mistreatment at passport office

Social News Hotlines released to curb corruption, mistreatment at passport office
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has released hotlines for applicants who endure mistreatment and extortion at the various passport offices across the country.

The Ministry is urging applicants who go through some form of extortion or mistreatment at the hands of staff to either call any of the hotlines or send emails.

They are: Email: [email protected] 024-091-3284 024-079-3072 020-455-2056 020-455-2750 026-804-9031 026-979-4871 The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, last week during an unannounced visit to the passport office, bemoaned the corruption that has engulfed activities of staff and ‘goro boys and girls’.

In a statement dated August 17, the Ministry raised concerns about these incidents, explaining that the hotlines will curb the menace.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has observed with grave concerns some complaints by applicants about extortions and mistreatment meted out to them at some Passport Application Centers (PACs). In an effort to deal with the menace, the Ministry is urging applicants who suffer any mistreatment or corruption to report such incidents”.

The Ministry further entreated applicants not to engage staff who are not identified with name tags.

The Ministry reiterated that all officers who have spent more than a year will be changed.

Read below the full statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration:

818202393605-j5eqi7t2gb-818202391231-img-20230817-wa0099

818202393605-1i840o4bbv-818202391231-img-20230817-wa0100

—citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
21st century secures court order to demolish buildings of encroachers
18.08.2023 | Social News
ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today
18.08.2023 | Social News
Developing my community my focus – Torgbui Treve  
18.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Father of two jailed, fined GHS300 for child neglect Father of two jailed, fined GHS300 for child neglect

51 minutes ago

Driver arrested for defiling ex-lovers 15-year-old daughter Driver arrested for defiling ex-lover’s 15-year-old daughter

51 minutes ago

GAR: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites GA/R: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites

51 minutes ago

We will demand increment in 2024 salaries instead of COLA – Organised Labour We will demand increment in 2024 salaries instead of COLA – Organised Labour

1 hour ago

Desist from adulterating food or face prosecution – FDAwarns food vendors, market women Desist from adulterating food or face prosecution – FDA warns food vendors, mark...

1 hour ago

Hotlines released to curb corruption, mistreatment at passport office Hotlines released to curb corruption, mistreatment at passport office

1 hour ago

ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today

1 hour ago

4000 nurses, midwives abandon Ghana for better life abroad in six months 4000 nurses, midwives abandon Ghana for better life abroad in six months

1 hour ago

ECOWAS going to Niger with its own resources — Commissioner for Political Affairs ECOWAS going to Niger with its own resources — Commissioner for Political Affair...

13 hours ago

Planting for Food and Jobs policy: You've done a great job —Akufo-Addo commends Dr Afriyie Akoto Planting for Food and Jobs policy: ‘You've done a great job’ — Akufo-Addo commen...

Just in....
body-container-line