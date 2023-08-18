ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today

The Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff of ECOWAS will continue its meeting today to come out with a final decision on whether to intervene in the Niger political crisis.

The military chiefs began an emergency meeting in Accra yesterday to discuss how best to strategize for the task ahead.

Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff for ECOWAS, General Christopher Musah, said that the ultimate goal is to liberate the people of Niger.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, has defended the regional body’s stance on military intervention in Niger.

In response to calls for the decision to be revoked, Musah described such appeals as “unjustifiable.”

Addressing the Extraordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff in Accra on Thursday, Ambassador Musah underscored the gravity of the situation in Niger.

The meeting is aimed at strategically outlining an intervention plan for Niger, which will then be presented to ECOWAS leaders for approval.

General Musah affirmed that if ongoing diplomatic dialogues fail to yield results, the standby force is prepared to act decisively.

He added that the regional body’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Niger remains unwavering.

Highlighting the paramount importance of democratic governance, Ambassador Musah emphasized that all available strategies will be used to facilitate Niger’s return to its rightful democratic path.

