ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Father of two jailed, fined GHS300 for child neglect

Crime & Punishment Father of two jailed, fined GHS300 for child neglect
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Awutu Bereku Magistrate's Court has sentenced a 46-year-old mason, Nicholas Kofi Owusu, to two weeks imprisonment and a fine of GHS300 for failing to cater for his two children.

Charged with “failing to maintain a child”, he would serve additional two weeks in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The court, presided over by Madam Naomi Kuntor, directed the father of two to pay GHS1,000 every month for the upkeep of the children.

This was after his wife, Madam Dorcas Kwakye, a 38-year-old trader, dragged him to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service for neglecting his children.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil said Owusu and Madam Kwakye, both residents of Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region, had been married for 16 years with two children, aged 14 and 10.

However, he said, the couple had separated for five years and the husband had since shirked his responsibilities as a father, refusing the children food, education, clothing, shelter, good health care and other necessities.

Owusu pleaded guilty with explanation and was convicted on his plea.

GNA

More from Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Court jails man 4years for stealing over USD10,000 school items  
18.08.2023 | Crime & Punishment
Driver arrested for defiling ex-lover’s 15-year-old daughter
18.08.2023 | Crime & Punishment
Porter jailed 12 years for sexually molesting minor multiple times in kiosk at Lapaz
16.08.2023 | Crime & Punishment
Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Sports betting now a necessary evil for the youth due to joblessness, excruciating hardships - Sammy Gyamfi Sports betting now a necessary evil for the youth due to joblessness, excruciati...

11 minutes ago

Govt must scrap cruel 10 betting tax - NDC Gov’t must scrap cruel 10% betting tax - NDC

2 hours ago

IMANI Africa: 10 most alarming problems with Agyapa Royalties deal IMANI Africa: 10 most alarming problems with Agyapa Royalties deal

2 hours ago

Father of two jailed, fined GHS300 for child neglect Father of two jailed, fined GHS300 for child neglect

2 hours ago

Driver arrested for defiling ex-lovers 15-year-old daughter Driver arrested for defiling ex-lover’s 15-year-old daughter

2 hours ago

GAR: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites GA/R: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites

2 hours ago

We will demand increment in 2024 salaries instead of COLA – Organised Labour We will demand increment in 2024 salaries instead of COLA – Organised Labour

3 hours ago

ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today

3 hours ago

4000 nurses, midwives abandon Ghana for better life abroad in six months 4000 nurses, midwives abandon Ghana for better life abroad in six months

3 hours ago

ECOWAS going to Niger with its own resources — Commissioner for Political Affairs ECOWAS going to Niger with its own resources — Commissioner for Political Affair...

Just in....
body-container-line