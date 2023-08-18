ModernGhana logo
Driver arrested for defiling ex-lover’s 15-year-old daughter

A driver accused of defiling his ex-lover’s 15-year-old daughter on five occasions has appeared before the Gender-Based Violence Court at the Police Headquarters, Accra.

Mr Kwabena Kodua Obiri Yeboah, who presided over the case, granted Kingsley Asamoah bail in the sum of GHC 30,000 with two sureties.

The matter has been adjourned to September 7, 2023.

According to the prosecution, led by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, the complainant is a hairdresser who lives in Lartebiokorshie, and Asamoah resides in the same house.

The prosecution said the complainant has a daughter who lives with her.

It said Asamoah and the complainant had an intimate relationship during which she fell pregnant but miscarried.

Their relationship, however, ended.
However, because of the accused’s previous relationship with the complainant, the victim has been running errands for Asamoah.

The prosecution said Asamoah exploited his relationship with the victim to have sex with her behind the complainant’s back.

According to the prosecutor, on July 21, 2023, at about 2030 hours, Asamoah asked the victim to go and buy him a mosquito incense.

When the victim returned with the incense, Asamoah began to fondle her and eventually had sex with her.

The victim cried after the sexual act and went to inform her mother about the ordeal.

She told her mother that that was the fifth time that Asamoah had had sex with her.

On July 22, 2023, the complainant reported the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, and she was given a medical report form to take the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Asamoah was arrested after the complainant identified him.

GNA

