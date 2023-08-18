ModernGhana logo
GA/R: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites

Social News GAR: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites
In an effort to address the economic concerns in the Ashiaman community, the Journalist Network for Youth Advocacy and Good Governance orchestrated an open forum at the bustling Ashiaman market in the Greater Accra Region.

This event served as a platform for Ghanaians to voice their perspectives on the present administration's governance and its ramifications for the nation and its people.

Conversations with traders and residents within the dynamic Ashiaman market unveiled a prevailing sense of economic instability, leading to a swift escalation in the prices of essential commodities.

This disruptive trend in pricing has consequently impacted smooth transactions within the buying and selling ecosystem, sparking notable apprehension amongst the local community.

In response, traders have turned to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, with an appeal for assistance, seeking relief from the perceived repercussions of the current governing party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Moreover, the traders shared their observations on how the struggling economy has cast its shadow even on the institution of marriage, leading to hardships and, in some cases, the collapse of unions.

The traders also raised doubts regarding the efficacy of the free education initiative.

They expressed skepticism, asserting that the programme might be a mechanism to extract funds from students and their guardians.

Despite students' enrollment in schools under the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, they claimed that essential provisions, including meals, were not being adequately provided.

The appeal to former President John Mahama, a prominent figure within the NDC, underscores the increasing frustration fueled by the existing economic challenges.

As the citizenry grapples with soaring commodity prices and concerns about the effectiveness of governmental initiatives, the path forward remains uncertain, they conclude.

—Classfmonline.com

