Private sector urged to improve funding support for NMEP to eliminate malaria

The Programme Manager for the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr. Keziah Malm has appealed to the private sector for more funding support to eliminate malaria from the country.

Under the Ghana Health Service, the NMEP, initially National Malaria Control Porgramme, was born to reduce malaria morbidity and mortality rate by 75% (using the 2012 as a baseline).

As part of the efforts to eliminate malaria, the National Malaria Elimination Programme is working with a Malaria elimination strategic plan (2024-2028).

The plan aims to reduce malaria mortality by 90% by 2028 and reduce malaria case incidence by 50% by 2028 using 2022 as a baseline.

In addition, the strategic plans also aim to achieve malaria elimination in 21 districts by 2028.

Making a presentation to journalists at a Minister’s Press Briefing on Thursday, August 17, Dr. Keziah Malm indicated that improved funding towards malaria elimination is much needed.

She appealed to the private sector to come on board to help deal with malaria.

The Programme Manager for the National Malaria Elimination Programme also called on political leadership to commit to malaria elimination by keeping malaria high on the political agenda and providing resources.

She proposed that an inter-sectorial malaria elimination committee with leadership at the peak of government to drive the elimination agenda should be formed.

Dr. Keziah Malm further urged Chiefs, Assemblymen, MMDCEs and other community leaders, as well as the media to do their part to help eliminate malaria from the country.

She advised the general public to keep their environment clean and devoid of stagnant collection of water at all times, use malaria preventive interventions, seek appropriate treatment early and comply with the treatment regimen when infected with malaria.

“Malaria elimination is possible. With more focus, we can. Let’s work together for a malaria-free Ghana,” Dr. Keziah Malm stressed.

Ghana’s fight against malaria has made significant strides in the last few years.

Parasite prevalence reduced from 50% in 2002 to 8.6% in 2022 while malaria-related deaths at all ages reduced from 6054 in 2000 to 151 by the end of 2022. This was a massive 97.5% reduction.

In addition, the under-five malaria case fatality rate reduced from 14.4% in 2000 to 0.03% in 2022.