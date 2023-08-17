If push comes to shove we'll go to Niger with our own contingent-owned equipment to restore constitutional order – ECOWAS Military Chiefs

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatal Musah has stressed that the block is determined to send troops to Niger to restore Constitutional order.

He said this during day one of the meeting of ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff in Accra today.

The Chiefs are holding a two-day crunch meeting in Accra, Ghana to finalise deployment of a standby force to Niger to cease power from the military junta and reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

Speaking during the meeting, Abdel-Fatal Musah said although the option of using diplomacy is still on the table, ECOWAS will undertake a military operation in Niger if the junta refuses to listen to reason.

“If push comes to shove we are going into Niger with our own contingent-owned equipment. We are doing this with our own resources and to make sure that we restore constitutional order. If other democracy-loving partners want to support us they are welcome but we are not going begging cap in hand before we do what is right for the region.

“So this is the determination that I want to put across here as we meet today to fine-tune and then also to plan about the timing, about all that,” Abdel-Fatal Musah said.

He continued, “Meanwhile we are still giving diplomacy a chance. The ball is in the court of the junta in Niger. If they pull back from the brink the military option will not be necessary but we want to warn them that all options are on the table and no option is off the table. A word to the wise is enough.”

The meeting of ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff will be concluded on Friday, August 18.

Despite the threats from ECOWAS, the military junta has not shown any willingness to hand over the country to deposed President Abdel-Fatal Musah.

Several international diplomats have proposed that ECOWAS should stop issuing threats and explore diplomatic ways to resolve the matter at hand.