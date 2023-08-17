ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Defeat Boko Haram if you know how to fight' — Kwesi Pratt jabs Tinubu

Headlines 'Defeat Boko Haram if you know how to fight' — Kwesi Pratt jabs Tinubu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Managing Editor of Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has taken a swipe at Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for pushing for military intervention in troubled Niger.

This comes after West African leaders sanctioned the deployment of a 'standby force' to reinstate democratic rule following the coup in Niger.

However, there have been concerns about the escalation of the political tension in Niger, which could possibly lead to widespread conflict.

In reaction, Kwesi Pratt Jnr questions President Tinubu's decision to send troops to Niger when he has failed to counter Boko Haram causing havoc in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt remarked, "If you know how to fight, try defeating Boko Haram.

"You can't even fight Boko Haram, you want to go to war in Niger and fight."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
If push comes to shove we'll go to Niger with our own contingent-owned equipment to restore constitutional order – ECOWAS Military Chiefs
17.08.2023 | Headlines
Bawumia begs Ghanaians to fund his campaign for president to build a Ghana that thrives
17.08.2023 | Headlines
Planting for good and jobs policy: ‘You've done a great job’ — Akufo-Addo commends Dr Afriyie Akoto
17.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Agyapa Deal: I wonder why Transparency International, GII, others who are dismissed at ECOWAS court now quiet — Gabby Agyapa Deal: I wonder why Transparency International, GII, others who are dismis...

2 hours ago

Agyapa Royalties deal is legitimate; ECOWAS verdict ascertains no wrongdoing — Richard Ahiagbah Agyapa Royalties deal is legitimate; ECOWAS verdict ascertains no wrongdoing — R...

2 hours ago

'My heart; Kwame you'll kill me' —Ken Agyapong reveals final words of mother before demise 'My heart; Kwame you'll kill me' — Ken Agyapong reveals final words of mother be...

3 hours ago

If push comes to shove we'll go to Niger with our own contingent-owned equipment to restore constitutional order – ECOWAS Military Chiefs If push comes to shove we'll go to Niger with our own contingent-owned equipment...

3 hours ago

Source: DD Geopolitics Ghana profits from Niger’s airspace closure

3 hours ago

10 tax on bet winnings charitable, it should've been more — Ken Agyapong 10% tax on bet winnings charitable, it should've been more — Ken Agyapong

3 hours ago

Coup is not an option to change gov't; be proud of our democracy—Second Deputy Speaker ‘Coup is not an option to change gov't; be proud of our democracy’ — Second Depu...

3 hours ago

I haven't seen him before; I just don't know him —Nana Akomea explains handshake snub of Deputy Railways Minister ‘I haven't seen him before; I just don't know him’ — Nana Akomea explains handsh...

3 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye Brain drain: Despite losing over 500 nurses Ghana Health Service remains well-st...

4 hours ago

Dozens of human bones missing at Emena after cemetery desecration Dozens of human bones missing at Emena after cemetery desecration

Just in....
body-container-line