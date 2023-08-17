'Defeat Boko Haram if you know how to fight' — Kwesi Pratt jabs Tinubu

The Managing Editor of Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has taken a swipe at Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for pushing for military intervention in troubled Niger.

This comes after West African leaders sanctioned the deployment of a 'standby force' to reinstate democratic rule following the coup in Niger.

However, there have been concerns about the escalation of the political tension in Niger, which could possibly lead to widespread conflict.

In reaction, Kwesi Pratt Jnr questions President Tinubu's decision to send troops to Niger when he has failed to counter Boko Haram causing havoc in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt remarked, "If you know how to fight, try defeating Boko Haram.

"You can't even fight Boko Haram, you want to go to war in Niger and fight."