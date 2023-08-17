I'm not plotting to oust MD of GACL— Paul Adom-Otchere reveals

17.08.2023 LISTEN

The Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere has refuted claims of an alleged plot to oust the Managing Director (MD) Pamela Djamson-Tettey of GACL.

According to Mr. Adom-Otchere, the claims are untrue and should be disregarded.

In a statement, he said, “I have not written any letter or given any indication over a matter like that anywhere or at any meeting.”

Earlier this week the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana issued a statement expressing concern over an alleged plot to remove Mrs. Djamson-Tettey as the MD of GACL.

The Union claimed to have received credible information suggesting that Mr. Adom-Otchere was behind the plan due to disagreements with the MD over certain decisions that are not in the best interest of the company.

The Union praised Mrs. Djamson-Tettey’s leadership, stating that under her guidance, the GACL has experienced significant growth and stability, earning international recognition and fostering industrial harmony.

The Union also highlighted the potential negative impact of removing the MD at this crucial point in the company’s trajectory.

They urged Mr. Adom-Otchere to refrain from targeting the Managing Director and to allow her to continue championing the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In response to the allegations, Mrs. Djamson-Tettey remained silent.

Meanwhile, staff members were encouraged to remain calm and await further communication from the Divisional Union.

As uncertainty looms over the GACL, it remains to be seen how this alleged plot will unfold and its potential implications for the company and the nation as a whole.