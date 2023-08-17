ModernGhana logo
NPP Race: Winning special delegates conference doesn't guarantee you a flagbearer — Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the managing editor of the Insight Newspaper has said that candidates who emerge victorious in the upcoming special delegates conference shouldn’t be seen as an automatic win for the flagbearer race.

According to Mr. Pratt Jnr, the special delegates contest will be a tough one.

He said during an interview on Peace FM’s program that “becoming a winner in the Super Delegates Congress isn't automatic that you will win the real delegates congress that more than 200,000 people will be participating in it.”

He continued “very special delegates whose motivation may not be like the grassroots".

The NPP's Special Delegates Conference seeks to trim the number of candidates vying for the party's flagbearer position from ten to five.

The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former MP for Asante Mampong Mr. Edward Addai-Nimo, Economist Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former transport officer at the presidency Nana Oppong and senior lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Eric Sekyi Nketia who is said to have formally withdrawn his bid.

On Saturday, August 26, the NPP Special Delegates Conference will take place.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
