President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his exceptional leadership in overseeing the successful implementation of the government's flagship initiative, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).

The President praised Dr. Afriyie Akoto for his dedicated efforts in advancing the program, which has significantly contributed to improving food security, generating employment opportunities and elevating the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across Ghana.

Speaking through the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the presentation of the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy on July 31, 2023, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the profound impact of the PFJ program on Ghana's agricultural sector.

"The Planting for Food and Jobs has resulted in increased food security, employment along agricultural value chains, and accessibility of raw materials for developing industries," Ofori-Atta conveyed on behalf of the President.

He further elaborated on the program's achievements, stating, "The program has directly contributed to increased crop yields for major food staples such as maize, rice, and soya by 135 percent, 67 percent, and 18 percent respectively within the period."

Ken Ofori-Atta also revealed that government is actively working on the next phase of the PF&J program.

This phase will focus on further streamlining and enhancing the support provided to the agricultural sector.

"After a comprehensive review, the Government is finalizing Pf&J Phase II to ensure more efficient and targeted support for the agricultural sector," Ken Ofori-Atta stated.

He added, “The key elements of Phase II are Inputs Credit System, Storage and Distribution Infrastructure, Commodity Trading and Digitized Platform.”