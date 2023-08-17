Antenatal services improve in Bono East

The proportion of pregnant women attending at least four antenatal care visits in the Bono East region improved from 79.7% in 2021 to 85.8% in 2022 and 90.4% in 2023 with the proportion of newborns with postnatal care within 48 hours after birth increasing from 86.8% in 2021 to 94.6% in 2022 and 94.1% in 2023.

However, malaria incidence worsened from 109/1000 population in 2021 to 119/1000 population in 2022 and 121/1000 in 2023, while measles-rubella 2 coverage stagnated at 89.8% in 2021 and 88.6% in 2022 and worsen to 67.3% in 2023.

These were contained in a speech by the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, at this year’s annual regional health performance review meeting held in Kintampo yesterday.

The meeting was attended by the Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Ameyaw Baffoe, Bono East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Fred Adomako-Boateng, the Regional Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Mr. George Oppong Danquah, Municipal and District Directors of Health Services as well as Medical Superintendents, among several others.

The minister admonished the Regional Health Directorate and other stakeholders to work together to improve health care in the region, saying, “the region has had its share of the many government programs such as the Agenda 111 with these district hospitals at various levels of construction, and the handing over of the Regional Health Directorate and the two Directors’ accommodation.”

Teaching Hospital

“The Bono East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) Strategic Plan sites a teaching hospital in the Region to provide tertiary level of care in the region and some other parts of the country. We have identified some development partners who have conducted extensive stakeholder consultations with major key players in the region,” he announced.

Mr. Adu Gyan gave the assurance that the Regional Co-ordinating Council will continue to lobby for resources for all sectors including health and encouraged all relevant stakeholders to leverage resources and capabilities for health service to be efficient, “as we strive to build the structures to have a strong health system for the good of all living in the region.”

WHO’s recommendations

Touching on the theme for the occasion, which was “Building Structures for Quality Essential Service Delivery, Preparedness and Response for Emerging and Re-Emerging Diseases, the Role of the Community and Strategic Partnership”, the Regional Minister said it was in consonance with the World Health Organization’s position on building health systems resilience for universal health coverage and health security during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

According to him, the WHO’s policy recommendation stresses the need to invest in institutionalized mechanisms for whole-of-society engagement, adding that “We are committed to bringing about a real shift in the modus operandi of emergency preparedness, emergency risk management and maintenance of essential health services, which are essential for functional health systems and public health operations with more inclusive participation.”

To this end, Mr. Adu Gyan said government is committed to the review of existing mechanisms for whole-of-society action, including expanding multisectoral approaches to health system strengthening and emergency management, community engagement, empowerment, and multi-stakeholder governance at all levels of administration.

In addition, government will continue to develop policies, legislative and regulatory instruments to employ “whole-of-government and whole-of-society (including private sector such as private healthcare providers) resources to support public health emergency preparedness, response, and recovery efforts, including capacity-building for future threats and resilient health systems and communities.”