Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and an aspirant of the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer race has firmly distanced himself from comparisons with former US President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi TV’s Face to Face program monitored by ModernGhana News, Kennedy Agyapong emphasized his unique identity as "the people's man" distinct from that of the former US leader.

Despite sharing certain similarities with Trump, including a transition from business to politics, Mr Agyapong noted the significant differences in their political philosophies and approaches.

"I call myself the people's man," Mr Agyapong stated.

"When you talk about business, and you mention Donald Trump, I agree. But if you tell me, in politics, I'm like Donald Trump, I disagree."

Mr Agyapong expressed reservations about some of the policies implemented by Donald Trump during his presidency, suggesting that they disproportionately impacted ordinary citizens.

"I have been in politics for about 32 years. Donald Trump was a typical businessman, and he went into politics to make a change. Some of his policies were too harsh to ordinary citizens, but when it comes to Ken Agyapong, I think about the ordinary people first and not the higher class," Agyapong asserted.

Addressing his political ideology, Agyapong clarified that while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) aligns with the Republicans, he personally identifies as a Democrat.

He explained that his political approach aligns more closely with the policies advocated by Democrats, which tend to emphasize support for ordinary citizens.

"Although the NPP aligns with the Republicans, I'm a Democrat. Democrats always make policies that take care of ordinary people. For Republicans, sometimes their decisions are very tough and do not favor the ordinary citizen. I'm not a conservative, I'm not a socialist either, I'm a liberal," he elaborated.