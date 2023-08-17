31% of teachers fail promotional examination

The recently released results of the teachers’ promotional examination conducted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) have revealed a success rate of 69% among candidates who took the test in February.

This means 31% of candidates were not able to meet the required threshold for promotion.

Out of a total of 80,810 candidates who participated in the examination, 55,917 individuals achieved success, securing their positions in the higher echelons of educational leadership.

The examination served as a pathway for candidates aspiring to assume roles such as Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II, and Principal Superintendent in the Deputy Director grade.

GES in a statement disclosed that a text message will be sent to candidates on whether they were successful or not.

“A message will be sent to all candidates who sat for the exams to indicate whether successful or not. (Please note that the promotion site will NOT be accessible this year) Formal promotion letters will be released in due course.”

Below is GES’ statement:



-Citinewsroom