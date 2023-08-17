17.08.2023 LISTEN

Students of Jasikan College of Education located in the Oti region have taken to the streets to protest the inadequate and poor meals served them by the school.

According to the protesting students, the college's management has consistently failed to provide proper and nutritious meals since the beginning of the academic year.

They lamented that they are served porridge as breakfast without sugar, milk and bread.

Some students also reported being served fermented porridge, compounding their concerns about the quality of the food.

Freeman Zokha, the President of the Student’s Representative Council (SRC) shared in the students' grievances during an interview with Eyewitness News on Citi FM monitored by ModernGhana News.

Zokha disclosed that the students' monthly allowances were being deducted by GH¢51 to supplement the allocated feeding grants.

"Students are not happy with their breakfast, nothing is being added. We have been given white porridge without sugar, bread, or groundnut since the beginning of the year," Zokha stated, shedding light on the students' dissatisfaction.

He added, "The porridge is sometimes fermented. We protested on Tuesday morning against the poor foods we are being fed with."

Zokha mentioned that the students have been complaining about several issues bothering them on campus.

"The protest was not only about the food, lights at the ladies’ dormitories had been disconnected. We are going through a lot,” he stated.