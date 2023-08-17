Northern GJA launches 2023 Awards

The Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has taken a significant step towards recognizing and celebrating journalistic excellence with the launch of the 2023 Journalists Award.

The event, held at the RCC Conference Hall, saw the presence of notable dignitaries, including the Regional Minister Alhaji Saani Alhassan Shaibu and Chief Director Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku who graced the occasion with their esteemed presence.

Addressing the distinguished audience, Mr. Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, the Northern Regional Chairman of GJA, expressed his gratitude to the Regional Minister and the Chief Director for their unwavering support and their presence at the launch event. He emphasized their commitment to GJA's endeavors and their willingness to contribute to the growth of journalism in the region.

Highlighting the pivotal role that media plays in shaping society, Mr. Abdul-Majeed stressed the importance of continuous learning and skills enhancement for journalists in the North. He encouraged journalists to use their platforms to foster unity, ethical conduct, and social cohesion in the community.

Touching upon the theme of this year's awards, "Promoting Responsible Behaviour to Protect Environment: The Role of Media," Mr. Abdul-Majeed underscored the timeliness of addressing environmental concerns. He noted that media can play a crucial role in raising awareness about environmental protection and its implications for society at large.

The awards event is open to journalists from the three Northern regions, namely Northern, Savannah, and North East regions. Mr. Abdul-Majeed reiterated that the awards are inclusive and extended his appreciation to partners who have supported GJA's initiatives throughout the years. He also commended the dedicated Awards Committee, composed of seasoned professionals, for their commitment to ensuring a meticulous selection process.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Abdul-Majeed warmly welcomed everyone to the launch of the awards event, expressing his hopes for a successful and impactful celebration of journalistic achievement.

As the Northern GJA embarks on this journey to recognize outstanding journalists across 17 different areas, it is evident that their commitment to promoting responsible journalism and supporting environmental awareness is unwavering. The launch marks the beginning of what promises to be a significant event on the journalistic calendar, reflecting the importance of the media's role in shaping a better society

In their submissions, the Northern Regional minister and the Chief Director, all urged media practitioners to be professional in their line of duties.

They also pledged the support of government especially the Northern Regional Coordinating Council to the development and welfare of journalists

The Awards is scheduled for October this year with entries opened to print, online TV and radio.

In all seventeen (17) areas are to be considered which include: Peace and Security, Education, Health, Disability, WASH, among others.

The event was also graced by governmental agencies, CSOs and other Organizations.