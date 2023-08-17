Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency has revealed the sad note his mother died, attributing her demise to the threats he received being a politician.

The Assin North lawmaker noted that a brother of a colleague politician, Hon. Collins Dauda threatened to kill him.

The MP disclosed that his mother's last words were a poignant plea to abort his political pursuits.

He again disclosed that his mother's emotional turmoil resulting from the threats and verbal attacks directed at him in the political arena took a heavy toll on her health.

Despite numerous pleas from his mother to withdraw from politics, Mr Agyapong remained adamant due to his passion to lead.

“My mother died because of threats on me," Mr Agyapong stated during an interview on Citi TV monitored

He further elaborated, "When Hon. Collins Dauda’s brother threatened to kill me, my mother couldn’t take it. She died on the 13th of November."

In a heart-wrenching account, Mr Agyapong recounted the last words of his mother.

He indicated that he visited her during her final days, and she again beseeched him to reconsider his political career, expressing her fears for his safety.

"During the week she died, I visited her, and she was pleading with me to stop politics, and she said: 'Kwame you’ll kill me.' That was Thursday," Mr Agyapong recounted.

Mr Agyapong continued, "On Friday, I left for Kumasi and while returning to Accra on Sunday afternoon, I got the bad news that my mother had died. And I was told she was saying 'my heart, my heart and Kwame you will kill me."

Despite the loss he experienced, Mr Agyapong remains resolute in his convictions and determination to carry on with his advocacy and political pursuits, undeterred by the threats.

"I am still grieving the loss of my mother," Mr Agyapong shared, "but I am determined to continue fighting for what I believe in."

He affirmed his unwavering commitment to speaking out against societal injustices and ills towards the betterment of ordinary citizens.