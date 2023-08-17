MP for Prestea Huni Valley MP displays support for education, sports advancement in constituency

17.08.2023 LISTEN

In less than a fortnight, Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament representing Prestea Huni Valley, has made substantial contributions totaling over GHC100,000 to enhance education and sports growth within his constituency.

On the 16th of August, 2023, Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe exhibited his unwavering commitment to community development by making a noteworthy donation to the Prestea Municipal Football Association. This act followed his recent donation of more than 5,130 sets of mathematical instruments to the municipal education directorate, aimed at supporting the BECE candidates in the constituency. The latest contribution, comprising two sets of jerseys, two sets of leather balls, a trophy, and GHC 1000 in cash, will serve as sponsorship for the under 13 and under 15 "Top 4" tournament.

The delegation responsible for presenting the items included party executives, led by Chairman Karim Salifu, Constituency Secretary Dr. Matthew Ayeh, Deputy Communications Officer Mohammed Awal, and esteemed NDC members. The handover elicited genuine enthusiasm and gratitude from the local football association and its members within the Prestea Huni Valley municipality.

This generous donation is poised to make a significant difference in nurturing young talents and propelling football growth in the region. Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's support, along with the backing of the NDC, paves the way for emerging football players to exhibit their skills and participate at a competitive level.

Members of the association expressed their profound appreciation for the considerable donation, commending Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe and his dedicated party executives for their unyielding dedication to sports development in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency. Recognizing the enduring impact of this contribution, they anticipate an elevated standard of football within the municipality and anticipate it will empower young athletes to unlock their full potential.

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's enduring commitment to fostering sports advancement in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency is palpable through his consistent efforts in supporting a variety of sporting endeavors. His initiatives have not gone unnoticed, earning widespread gratitude and acclaim from the local community members.