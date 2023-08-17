ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.08.2023 Social News

MP for Prestea Huni Valley MP displays support for education, sports advancement in constituency

MP for Prestea Huni Valley MP displays support for education, sports advancement in constituency
17.08.2023 LISTEN

In less than a fortnight, Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament representing Prestea Huni Valley, has made substantial contributions totaling over GHC100,000 to enhance education and sports growth within his constituency.

On the 16th of August, 2023, Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe exhibited his unwavering commitment to community development by making a noteworthy donation to the Prestea Municipal Football Association. This act followed his recent donation of more than 5,130 sets of mathematical instruments to the municipal education directorate, aimed at supporting the BECE candidates in the constituency. The latest contribution, comprising two sets of jerseys, two sets of leather balls, a trophy, and GHC 1000 in cash, will serve as sponsorship for the under 13 and under 15 "Top 4" tournament.

The delegation responsible for presenting the items included party executives, led by Chairman Karim Salifu, Constituency Secretary Dr. Matthew Ayeh, Deputy Communications Officer Mohammed Awal, and esteemed NDC members. The handover elicited genuine enthusiasm and gratitude from the local football association and its members within the Prestea Huni Valley municipality.

This generous donation is poised to make a significant difference in nurturing young talents and propelling football growth in the region. Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's support, along with the backing of the NDC, paves the way for emerging football players to exhibit their skills and participate at a competitive level.

Members of the association expressed their profound appreciation for the considerable donation, commending Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe and his dedicated party executives for their unyielding dedication to sports development in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency. Recognizing the enduring impact of this contribution, they anticipate an elevated standard of football within the municipality and anticipate it will empower young athletes to unlock their full potential.

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's enduring commitment to fostering sports advancement in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency is palpable through his consistent efforts in supporting a variety of sporting endeavors. His initiatives have not gone unnoticed, earning widespread gratitude and acclaim from the local community members.

817202322958-i4ep276gfb-img-20230817-wa0002

817202322958-otjvn0y442-img-20230817-wa0006

817202322959-otkvn0y442-img-20230817-wa0000

Nana Yaw Ayeh
Nana Yaw Ayeh

Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist Page: bigayehmedia

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fighting corruption not lip fight — GACC to government
17.08.2023 | Social News
Bono East holds maiden arts and culture festival at Yeji
17.08.2023 | Social News
‘Don't compare me with Donald Trump; 'I'm the people's man' — Ken Agyapong 
17.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

'My heart; Kwame you'll kill me' —Ken Agyapong reveals final words of mother before demise 'My heart; Kwame you'll kill me' — Ken Agyapong reveals final words of mother be...

2 hours ago

If push comes to shove we'll go to Niger with our own contingent-owned equipment to restore constitutional order – ECOWAS Military Chiefs If push comes to shove we'll go to Niger with our own contingent-owned equipment...

2 hours ago

Source: DD Geopolitics Ghana profits from Niger’s airspace closure

2 hours ago

10 tax on bet winnings charitable, it should've been more — Ken Agyapong 10% tax on bet winnings charitable, it should've been more — Ken Agyapong

2 hours ago

Coup is not an option to change gov't; be proud of our democracy—Second Deputy Speaker ‘Coup is not an option to change gov't; be proud of our democracy’ — Second Depu...

2 hours ago

I haven't seen him before; I just don't know him —Nana Akomea explains handshake snub of Deputy Railways Minister ‘I haven't seen him before; I just don't know him’ — Nana Akomea explains handsh...

2 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye Brain drain: Despite losing over 500 nurses Ghana Health Service remains well-st...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia begs Ghanaians to fund his campaign for president to build a Ghana that ...

3 hours ago

Dozens of human bones missing at Emena after cemetery desecration Dozens of human bones missing at Emena after cemetery desecration

Just in....
body-container-line