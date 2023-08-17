ModernGhana logo
Prestea Huni Valley MP donates to support sports growth

By Mohammed Awal Moro II Contributor
Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for the Prestea Huni Valley constituency has made a generous donation to the Prestea Municipal Football Association on Wednesday, 16th August, 2023.

The donation, which includes two sets of jerseys, two sets of leather balls, a trophy, and GHC 000 in cash, will be used to sponsor the under 13 and under 15 "top 4" tournament.

The items were presented by a delegation of party executives led by the Chairman, Karim Salifu, Constituency Secretary, Dr. Matthew Ayeh, the Deputy Communications Officer, Mohammed Awal, and other esteemed members of the NDC. The presentation was met with great excitement and appreciation from the local football association and their members in the Prestea Huni Valley municipality.

The donation will have a significant impact on the development of young players and the growth of football in the area. The support from Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe and the NDC will provide opportunities for young athletes to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.

In response to the generous donation, members of the association expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe the MP and his party executives for their unwavering support towards sports development in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency. They acknowledged that the donation will go a long to uplift the standard of football in the municipality and empower young players to realize their full potential.

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's commitment to sports development in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency is evident through his continued support towards various sporting activities. His efforts towards promoting sports development have not gone unnoticed, and his contributions are highly appreciated by members of the community.

