Dozens of human bones missing at Emena after cemetery desecration

17.08.2023 LISTEN

Dozens of human bones have gone missing at the Emena Cemetery in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region after a private developer exhumed bodies while creating a shortcut road to her house.

The situation has sparked fear among residents in the community calling on authorities and security in the area to work towards getting the missing human bones back.

The missing human remains were discovered when chiefs in the community went to the cemetery to embark on a purification rite to pacify the dead and God's over desecration of the cemetery on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Some chiefs after the purification exercise in an interview with this reporter said they have discovered dozens of human remains (bones) missing, something they described as disturbing.

Head of the Aduana Family at Emena, Nana Kwabena Boateng who lead the purification exercise said while the community has been exonerated from any mishaps after the exercise, any individual involved in the missing bones will be severely punished by the gods.

"We needed the bones as part of the rituals to get the dead back to their resting place, but all the exhumed bones are not in the grave. Some unscrupulous people have stolen them for a reason only known to them.

“The dead need to rest in peace, so we are sending a caution to whoever came for the bones to return them to avoid any calamity befalling them," he said.

Meanwhile, youth in the area have vowed to stop any individual from touching the cemetery including the woman who desecrated the resting place for the dead.

They have therefore appealed to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Security authorities to stop individuals working at the cemetery

Chiefs performing rituals

Traditional authorities at Emena in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 performed a purification rite following the desecration of the town’s cemetery.

The rituals according to chiefs in the area are to prevent bad omens from befalling the families in the community.

A private developer on July 6, 2023 while trying to make way to her building destroyed part of Emena Cemetery.

The developer brought trucks to the site, claiming to have obtained a court order to work on the land.

As a result, some bodies were exhumed, causing alarm among residents.

One month after the bizarre incident, residents in the area raised concerns over some mysterious deaths in the community suspecting that, failure on the part of chiefs to do the rituals was the main cause of deaths in the community.

Following incessant appeals by youth in the area, the chiefs on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, performed special purification rites to pacify the gods at the cemetery.

Speaking to this reporter after the rituals, Abusuapanin Kwabena Boateng called for calm in the community.

He added that, per signs at the cemetery, the gods have accepted their rituals.

For his part, the Assembly Member of the Area, Hon Kenneth Owusu Bediako disclosed that the ban on burials has been lifted following the rituals.

He however appealed that, any individual who wants to conduct any activity at the cemetery should first consult chiefs in the community for appropriate guidance.

He emphasized that the land in question, according to the records of both the Municipal Assembly and chiefs remains a cemetery and called on residents in the area to treat it as such.