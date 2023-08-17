ModernGhana logo
10% betting tax: We don’t want to build a country of gamblers – NYA CEO defends gov’t

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide has argued that government’s decision to charge a 10% tax on bet winnings is for the good of the country.

This is in defense of critics who have blasted government for coming up with the tax and calling for it to be abolished.

Speaking to Citi News on Wednesday, August 16, Pius Enam Hadzide indicated that the tax on betting has become necessary because government does not want to build a country of gamblers.

“We don’t want to build a country of gamblers and people who have resorted to games of luck and chance. We are a serious-minded people intentional by nature and we are determined that we can rise up to the occasion and fight for ourselves and develop our country and create the commonwealth,” the CEO of the National Youth Authority said.

According to him, it is completely false for anyone to make the case that Ghanaian youth are into betting because government has failed to provide work and opportunities.

Although he admits times are tough, Pius Enam Hadzide insists that it does not mean the youth should resort to betting.

“It is palpable falsehood to argue that the state has denied any young person anything. Opportunities are being created so it is not right that there are no opportunities and that is why the youth are engaged in betting.

“I accept that there are challenges. But I’m saying that to argue that the way out of these challenges is to now resort to games of change is wrong,” he said.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday, August 15, announced that the implementation of a 10% withholding Tax on the gross winnings from all Betting, Gaming, Lotto, and other Games of Chance has started.

The tax has been imposed in line with the Income Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2023 (Act 1094).

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
