Ignorant critics of Agyapa deal now silent after ECOWAS Court’s verdict — Akufo-Addo's Lawyer

Lawyer Kow Essuman and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Kow Essuman, legal counsel to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that critics of the Agyapa Royalties deal "misled" the public due to their "basic lack of understanding" of the deal.

According to lawyer Essuman, the ignorant critics who whipped up public sentiment against the deal are now quiet after the ECOWAS court’s verdict exposed their lack of understanding.

In a tweet on Wednesday, August 16, Mr. Essuman said "Since the full judgment of the ECOWAS Court became public, I have read posts from certain persons that led the charge in misleading people about the Agyapa Transaction because of their basic lack of understanding of the transaction."

According to him, these "so-called experts" did not go to court themselves but were waiting for the ECOWAS Court to rule against Ghana so they could claim vindication in their strong opposition to the deal.

"Thankfully, but sadly for them, the ECOWAS Court delivered a reasoned and objective judgment on the matter," Essuman stated.

The controversial $1 billion Agyapa Royalties deal was approved in 2020 to securitize the country's gold royalties.

It faced stiff resistance from civil society groups who criticized it heavily.

However, the ECOWAS Court in a July 10 ruling dismissed a suit filed against Ghana by groups including Transparency International and Ghana Integrity Initiative.