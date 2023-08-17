ModernGhana logo
Vulnerable Nigeriens could bear brunt of ECOWAS intervention — Chief Imam's Spokesperson

The spokesperson for National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has warned that Niger's most vulnerable citizens could suffer greatly if ECOWAS executes a military intervention to reverse the country's recent coup.

Last month, rebel soldiers led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani overthrew President Mohammed Bazoum's government in Niger's second coup in a decade.

ECOWAS strongly condemned the takeover and is threatening a military operation to restore constitutional order.

However, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu cautions the war could devastate Niger's already impoverished population.

"The very vulnerable in society are going to bear the brunt. 42% of the nationals live below the poverty line with 20% of Nigeriens not able to meet their daily needs," he told JoyNews on Wednesday, August 16.

With millions struggling daily for survival, the Chief Imam's spokesperson worries ECOWAS' Armed Forces could lead to immense suffering.

