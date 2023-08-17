ModernGhana logo
BoG new headoffice cost mysteriously shoots up over 200% to US$250M from initial US$81.8m — Ablakwa

Headlines Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The cost of the Bank of Ghana's new head office complex has ballooned to over US$250 million, more than triple the original budget, according to North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 17, the opposition lawmaker revealed that the initial projected cost for the controversial facility was US$81.8 million when procurement started in January 2020 under the current Akufo-Addo administration.

"From the intercepted documents, procurement for the project did not commence under the NDC or during the tenure of Hon. Ato Forson as Board Member, neither did it start during the presidency of H.E. John Mahama, contrary to the vicious fabrications by some desperate NPP apologists," Mr. Ablakwa writes.

In September 2020, barely 8 months later, the legislator said the cost had mysteriously shot up to US$121 million.

"Experts say this staggering US$40 million increase in the project cost between January and September 2020 in a dollar denominated contract is absolutely mind boggling," he noted.

According to the vocal lawmaker’s investigations, the head office price tag now threatens to exceed US$250 million.

"This scary development invokes memories of the scandalous Akufo-Addo Cathedral which started at a US$100 million and has now exceeded US$400 million," the MP stated.

He further accused the central bank and its leadership of multiple procurement breaches and lack of transparency in the contract award processes.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
