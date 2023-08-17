BoG breached procurement, restricted tendering in selecting contractors for new headoffice – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the Bank of Ghana (BoG) of breaching procurement laws in awarding contracts for its controversial new head office complex.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 17, the opposition legislator said the central bank improperly used restricted tendering, instead of open competitive bidding, to select contractors.

Mr. Ablakwa claimed BoG's shortlist of five preferred companies for the US$250 million project was done secretly, without clear criteria.

"It is obvious that Ghana would have had better value for money if the BoG had been less shady and opened up the process — opting for a full competitive tendering process," he wrote.

According to the MP, one of the handpicked firms, Ronesans Holdings, is not even officially registered in Ghana.

He also alleged that the BoG single-sourced US$3.45 million worth of contract to Multicad Limited for project management in another procurement breach.

"There is no compelling genuine reason which justifies MULTICAD’s sweetheart deal of US$3.45million from Governor Addison," he noted.

The MP said the multiple violations raise accountability questions about the Public Procurement Authority’s oversight of the project.

The lawmaker urged Ghanaians to join calls for the sacking of BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison over the deal.