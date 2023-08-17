E/R: Teenage boy dies after alleged assault by two policemen

A 17-year-old boy identified as Kwesi Boateng, has died after alleged assault from two police officers at Mamaso in the Birem North District of the Eastern Region

The family members are demanding justice.

Until his death, the deceased worked at a wishing bay at Maamaso, a suburb of New Abirem in the Eastern Region.

Friends and family members claim the two police men assaulted the teenager for what they describe as a little mistake.

Co-worker of the deceased narrated, “I was working on a vehicle before the police guys came. Kwesi took the water machine from me to blow his carpet. The water gushed on the policemen. They confronted Kwasi, he replied them, that it was not in their direction.”

He continued: “The police got furious and reported to the owner of the washing bay. Our boss kept apologising, all I saw was that one policeman booted Kwasi to the floor.”

The father of the deceased, Chairman Akimodis, said his son died after the beatings from the officers.

“My son was beaten, he died after we took him to the Abirem Police Station. A thorough investigation must be done to know who killed my son. Else I will use my ways, I come from Larteh. I will be forced to summon all the family of the Policemen.”

The victim was hospitalised at the New Abirem Government Hospital after the assault before his death.

The New Abirem Government Hospital is yet to officially make public reports of the deceased’s condition while at the facility.

Medical Doctor at the New Abirem Hospital Dr Sekyi Attaa Larbi explained he cannot disclose the condition the deceased was treated for at the facility.

“You know by the laws, I cannot disclose a patient information to a third party. I am sorry I cannot.”

The Eastern Regional Police Command has lifted the body from the I & I Private Mortuary at Afosu for autopsy in Accra without the family’s escort.

Family members have been to the morgue, insisting to have the body.

Rebecca Owusu is the elderly sister of the deceased

“We need the body of my brother, how can the police take the body away without informing us? This is receipt we have that a body has been deposited here. We need our body,” elder sister Rebecca Owusu sought.

—3news.com