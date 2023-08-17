ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Teenage boy dies after alleged assault by two policemen

Social News ER: Teenage boy dies after alleged assault by two policemen
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 17-year-old boy identified as Kwesi Boateng, has died after alleged assault from two police officers at Mamaso in the Birem North District of the Eastern Region

The family members are demanding justice.
Until his death, the deceased worked at a wishing bay at Maamaso, a suburb of New Abirem in the Eastern Region.

Friends and family members claim the two police men assaulted the teenager for what they describe as a little mistake.

Co-worker of the deceased narrated, “I was working on a vehicle before the police guys came. Kwesi took the water machine from me to blow his carpet. The water gushed on the policemen. They confronted Kwasi, he replied them, that it was not in their direction.”

He continued: “The police got furious and reported to the owner of the washing bay. Our boss kept apologising, all I saw was that one policeman booted Kwasi to the floor.”

The father of the deceased, Chairman Akimodis, said his son died after the beatings from the officers.

“My son was beaten, he died after we took him to the Abirem Police Station. A thorough investigation must be done to know who killed my son. Else I will use my ways, I come from Larteh. I will be forced to summon all the family of the Policemen.”

The victim was hospitalised at the New Abirem Government Hospital after the assault before his death.

The New Abirem Government Hospital is yet to officially make public reports of the deceased’s condition while at the facility.

Medical Doctor at the New Abirem Hospital Dr Sekyi Attaa Larbi explained he cannot disclose the condition the deceased was treated for at the facility.

“You know by the laws, I cannot disclose a patient information to a third party. I am sorry I cannot.”

The Eastern Regional Police Command has lifted the body from the I & I Private Mortuary at Afosu for autopsy in Accra without the family’s escort.

Family members have been to the morgue, insisting to have the body.

8162023113608-1h830n4aau-new-abirem-death

Rebecca Owusu is the elderly sister of the deceased

“We need the body of my brother, how can the police take the body away without informing us? This is receipt we have that a body has been deposited here. We need our body,” elder sister Rebecca Owusu sought.

—3news.com

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Niger coup: Tell us what Ghana will get from sending troops — Asafo Agyei quizzes Akufo-Addo
16.08.2023 | Social News
KMA gives final warning to illegal loading and off loading of vehicles; offenders to pay GHS1,000 spot fine
16.08.2023 | Social News
Ken Agyapong should refrain from the tosh and flat-out lies regarding the death of our brother—Ahmed Suale's family
16.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

ER: Teenage boy dies after alleged assault by two policemen E/R: Teenage boy dies after alleged assault by two policemen

1 hour ago

NDC vows to pile pressure on govt to withdraw 10 tax on bet winnings NDC vows to pile pressure on govt to withdraw 10% tax on bet winnings

1 hour ago

Late Ahmed Suale Ahmed Suale’s family threaten court action against media houses who entertain th...

9 hours ago

Over 2.3million Ghanaians have mental problems – WHO Over 2.3million Ghanaians have mental problems – WHO

9 hours ago

Ken Agyapong should refrain from the tosh and flat-out lies regarding the death of our brother—Ahmed Suale's family Ken Agyapong should refrain from the tosh and flat-out lies regarding the death ...

9 hours ago

Ken Agyapongs lack of remorse makes us doubt if we will ever get justice – Ahmed Suales family Ken Agyapong’s lack of remorse makes us doubt if we will ever get justice – Ahme...

9 hours ago

CEO of NYA, Pius Enam Hadzide Dangote didn’t get rich by chance; don’t engage in betting because things are to...

9 hours ago

ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff meet in Accra to finalise deployment of standby force to Niger ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff meet in Accra to finalise deployment of standby f...

9 hours ago

Niger coup: Tell us what Ghana will get from sending troops — Asafo Agyei quizzes Akufo-Addo Niger coup: Tell us what Ghana will get from sending troops — Asafo Agyei quizze...

9 hours ago

KMA gives final warning to illegal loading and off loading of vehicles; offenders to pay GHS1,000 spot fine KMA gives final warning to illegal loading and off loading of vehicles; offender...

Just in....
body-container-line