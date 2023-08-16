ModernGhana logo
Niger coup: Tell us what Ghana will get from sending troops — Asafo Agyei quizzes Akufo-Addo

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
A Communications Team Member for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kwaku Asafo Agyei has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to come clear on what Ghana stand to gain over plans to deploy troops to troubled Niger.

According to him, government should not even think of deploying any military officer to Niger without coming clear on what the country stands to gain and its impact on Ghana's security.

The NDC spokesperson believes it will be an exercise in futility on the part of Ghana to send soldiers to Niger, all in the name of restoring democratic rule in the country.

Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show "Dwabrem" on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Mr Asafo Agyei said it would be wrong on the part of government to take a decision on such a sensitive matter without broad consultation.

Some members of the Minority in Parliament have alleged that President Akufo-Addo is seriously making plans to deploy Ghanaian troops to Niger as part of a standby force by the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) to remove the country’s new military leadership.

With Kwaku Asafo Agyei being the latest to join the calls, he has emphasized that Ghana's gallant soldiers must be kept away from what he termed as "looming bloodbath and geopolitical confrontation" which may have a negative toll on Ghana's security.

