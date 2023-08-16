Ghanaians troll government over 10% tax on bet winnings

16.08.2023 LISTEN

Betting punters in Ghana have been expressing their frustrations over the new implementation of a 10% tax on all winnings from sports betting and lotteries which commenced on Tuesday, 2023.

Although the government intends for this move to increase revenue streams, there has been a significant amount of protests. The government’s action has drawn criticism from a lot of gamblers who feel that it is inconsiderate of their concerns.

The decision has triggered heated debates about the tax’s possible effects on the gambling and lottery industries.