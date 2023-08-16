NPP will lose 2024 elections if they interfere in Niger conflict — Major Oduro warns

16.08.2023 LISTEN

Derrick Oduro, a retired major, has warned that if soldiers are deployed to participate in returning democratic in Niger, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration will lose support from Ghanaians.

According to Mr. Oduro, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will politicize the issue to their advantage.

He said the Niger conflict can be resolved diplomatically in an interview on Adom FM's Burning Issues.

“The current government as in the NPP would lose the 2024 general polls if it dares to help fight Niger. The opposition party which is the NDC wouldn’t take it lightly and would keep politicizing it until they convince Ghanaians that the government didn’t listen to their advice,” Major Retired Derrick Oduro stated.

This comes after a 15-member Economic Community of West African States met in Nigeria’s Abuja on Thursday 10th August 2023 for an emergency summit to discuss responses to last month’s military takeover in Niger after the coup leaders defied their earlier threat to use force to restore democracy.

While the coup leaders have threatened violence if anybody tries to interfere, Ghanaians have been signalling the President to dissociate himself from the action.

A Security Analyst, Paul Boateng, says the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) cannot execute their plan due to the fact that the President of the country and his family are still in military custody and might get killed if ECOWAS strikes.

“ECOWAS and Niger’s issue is like Ghana’s election and the electoral commission, immediately the results are declared, you can’t do anything about it. I suggest using diplomatic means to solve the issue because Niger’s President and his family are in the military’s custody and should there be any strike from ECOWAS, they would kill them. To me, I don’t think ECOWAS can fight as they claim they would, they can’t do anything,” he stated.