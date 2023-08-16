ModernGhana logo
We will protest until corrupt Akufo-Addo gov’t withdraws 10% betting tax – NDC Youth

Headlines NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo
The leadership of the Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concern over the 10% tax imposed on bet winnings.

This follows the implementation of a 10% withholding Tax on the gross winnings from all Betting, Gaming, Lotto, and other Games of Chance which started on Tuesday, August 15.

According to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the implementation of the tax is in line with the Income Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2023 (Act 1094).

In a press release from the NDC Youth wing, National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo has vowed to lead various actions to ensure the government withdraws the tax.

He insists that the unity of the NDC Youth Wing is unwavering, and its determination to protect the funds young people secure through betting is unyielding.

“In the face of the unjust TEN (10%) taxation on bet Wins, we, the young people of Ghana and the NDC Youth, declare a resolute series of actions to resist this burdensome and insensitive policy.

“Through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that this corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government rescind its decision,” George Opare Addo said in the press release.

Among many activities, the NDC Youth Wing plans to picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices in protest of the 10% tax.

Below is a copy of the release:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

