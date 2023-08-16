ModernGhana logo
CETAG strike: Implement agreed terms – NLC tells gov’t

National Labour Commission (NLC) has issued a directive to the government to immediately implement the mutually agreed-upon conditions of service for the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

The strike, initiated by CETAG on August 1, 2023, has been fueled by the government's alleged failure to honour the Arbitral Award Orders issued by the NLC and the negotiated conditions of service since May 2.

In a press statement, the Executive Secretary to the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, highlighted the importance of adherence to their directives.

"The commission listened attentively to both parties and noted with concern that the government, the defendant in this case, has not fully complied with our issued directives. They are unequivocally instructed to implement, in full, the commission's directives, which includes the prompt disbursement of the owed funds," the NLC Executive Secretary stated.

Emphasising the gravity of the situation, CETAG's National Vice-President, John Newton Kumi, noted that the strike would only be brought to a halt once tangible proof of their concerns had been presented by government.

The association, representing members from all 46 training colleges, has remained resolute in their demand for equitable treatment and the fulfillment of the negotiated conditions.

