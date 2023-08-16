ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.08.2023 Headlines

‘I’m safe, sound’ – Stonebwoy speaks out after alleged robbery attack in US

Im safe, sound – Stonebwoy speaks out after alleged robbery attack in US
16.08.2023 LISTEN

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has assured fans that he is safe and sound after news of him being robbed in the US went viral at midnight.

Known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy was reported to have been robbed at gunpoint after he had concluded a successful concert in Washington DC on the 14th of August and was due in Atlanta for his next gig.

816202363605-ptkwn0y442-816202361231-stonebwoy-boomplay-3.jpeg

The ‘Nyedzilo’ crooner successfully arrived in Atlanta Georgia on Tuesday, August 15, and was at the Icebox shop with his own security detail and media team. He had apparently gone shopping for his children when the incident allegedly occurred.

Stonebwoy, who is in the US for his 5th Dimension tour, took to Twitter to allay the fears of his fans about his safety.

He tweeted that he is “very safe and sound” and urged them to meet him tomorrow at the Masquerade for his live show.

Check the tweet below

-citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
We will protest until corrupt Akufo-Addo gov’t withdraws 10% betting tax – NDC Youth
16.08.2023 | Headlines
Ghanaians deserve an apology from Akufo-Addo for the worsening state of the economy—Prof Adei
16.08.2023 | Headlines
GACL workers fight Paul Adom-Otchere over plot to remove MD
16.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Ghanaians troll government over 10 tax on bet winnings Ghanaians troll government over 10% tax on bet winnings

14 minutes ago

Ahmed Suales family blasts Ken Agyapong over recent remarks Ahmed Suale’s family blasts Ken Agyapong over recent remarks

14 minutes ago

Ahmed Suale may not get justice if Kennedy Agyapong becomes president – Family Ahmed Suale may not get justice if Kennedy Agyapong becomes president – Family

1 hour ago

Focus and stop making me the centre of your campaign - John Kumah blasts Ken Agyapong Focus and stop making me the centre of your campaign - John Kumah blasts Ken Agy...

1 hour ago

Ernest Addison has messed up BoG so badly that USA had to send down rep to keep him in check – Bernard Mornah Ernest Addison has messed up BoG so badly that USA had to send down rep to keep ...

1 hour ago

Im safe, sound – Stonebwoy speaks out after alleged robbery attack in US ‘I’m safe, sound’ – Stonebwoy speaks out after alleged robbery attack in US

1 hour ago

GACL workers fight Paul Adom-Otchere over plot to remove MD GACL workers fight Paul Adom-Otchere over plot to remove MD

2 hours ago

NPP will lose 2024 elections if they interfere in Niger conflict — Major Oduro warns NPP will lose 2024 elections if they interfere in Niger conflict — Major Oduro w...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto NPP flagbearer race: Contractors being punished because they don’t support a par...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians deserve an apology from Akufo-Addo for the worsening state of the economy—Prof Adei Ghanaians deserve an apology from Akufo-Addo for the worsening state of the econ...

Just in....
body-container-line