ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Concerned Ex-Cmployees of GN Bank calls on Akufo-Addo to help restore company’s license

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Social News Concerned Ex-Cmployees of GN Bank calls on Akufo-Addo to help restore companys license
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Concerned Ex-Employees of GN Saving and Loans Limited have passionately called on President H.E Nana Akufo Addo to intervene by using his executive powers to force the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to restore the operating license of GN Bank.

Kofi Fosu, Convener of the group speaking at a press conference in Accra said the restoration of the license will help restore the lost confidence in the indigenous Ghanaian entrepreneurs and galvanize the private sector as an engine of economic growth.

"Additionally, such action will be a worthy restitution of the lost opportunities to the employees, customers, shareholders, and business community," he stated.

Mr. Kofi Fosu admitted that the bank was faced with some liquidity challenges at certain points as a result of delays on the part of borrowers to settle their loan obligations on time.

"A substantial portion of this credit default was due to the government's inability to honor its obligation to most of our customers who have executed jobs at some state institutions," he said.

He stressed that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, could have resorted to a more progressive and human-centric approach to remedy the situation at the time, instead of the iron-fisted method adopted to revoke the license of the bank.

According to him, the receiver has been very lackadaisical and sluggish in safeguarding the assets of the bank, hence calling on the receiver to take appropriate measures to protect the remaining assets of the bank from further destruction.

"It has been exactly four years since the Bank of Ghana revoked the banking license of GN Savings (GN Bank).

"Until the revocation, the bank employed over 3,000 workers before the onset of the financial sector crises. These consist of graduates and 1,750 SHS graduates who were trained to offer financial services to many Ghanaians outside the mainstream financial sector. Which some of them were encouraged and supported by the bank to further their education.

"The bank has 300 branches of different sizes across the, with about 200 branches constructed by the shareholders to demonstrate their commitment to promoting savings and financial inclusion within the indigenous communities and providing job opportunities for the youth," he stated.

Mr. Kofi Fosu underscores that the revocation of the GN Bank operating license has resulted in the loss of livelihood of the employees and the loss of assets of the bank and business.

"The revocation caused our cherished customers to lose their working capital and business. Many of these customers have not been able to build their lives back after the revocation," he stressed.

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ghanaians troll government over 10% tax on bet winnings
16.08.2023 | Social News
Ahmed Suale may not get justice if Kennedy Agyapong becomes president – Family
16.08.2023 | Social News
Ahmed Suale’s family blasts Ken Agyapong over recent remarks
16.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Ghanaians troll government over 10 tax on bet winnings Ghanaians troll government over 10% tax on bet winnings

6 minutes ago

Ahmed Suales family blasts Ken Agyapong over recent remarks Ahmed Suale’s family blasts Ken Agyapong over recent remarks

6 minutes ago

Ahmed Suale may not get justice if Kennedy Agyapong becomes president – Family Ahmed Suale may not get justice if Kennedy Agyapong becomes president – Family

55 minutes ago

Focus and stop making me the centre of your campaign - John Kumah blasts Ken Agyapong Focus and stop making me the centre of your campaign - John Kumah blasts Ken Agy...

55 minutes ago

Ernest Addison has messed up BoG so badly that USA had to send down rep to keep him in check – Bernard Mornah Ernest Addison has messed up BoG so badly that USA had to send down rep to keep ...

1 hour ago

Im safe, sound – Stonebwoy speaks out after alleged robbery attack in US ‘I’m safe, sound’ – Stonebwoy speaks out after alleged robbery attack in US

1 hour ago

GACL workers fight Paul Adom-Otchere over plot to remove MD GACL workers fight Paul Adom-Otchere over plot to remove MD

2 hours ago

NPP will lose 2024 elections if they interfere in Niger conflict — Major Oduro warns NPP will lose 2024 elections if they interfere in Niger conflict — Major Oduro w...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto NPP flagbearer race: Contractors being punished because they don’t support a par...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians deserve an apology from Akufo-Addo for the worsening state of the economy—Prof Adei Ghanaians deserve an apology from Akufo-Addo for the worsening state of the econ...

Just in....
body-container-line